MANASQUAN — The Spring Lake Heights Police Department completed the fifth year of the #NotEvenOnce program at Manasquan High School on April 6.

In this program, law enforcement and educators collaborate to inform high school seniors on the dangers of drug and opioid abuse over the course of five days as part of their health curriculum.

The program was led by Sgt. Ken Hager, a 12-year police veteran who has been representing the Spring Lake Heights Police Department in the program since the fall of 2016. He was accompanied by an officer from each sending district that participated in the instruction, including Manasquan, Avon-By-The-Sea, Belmar, Sea Girt, Brielle and Spring Lake. These officers work with school boards to raise awareness about the risks and consequences of drug addiction, as well as to provide students the skills needed to make informed decisions.

The title #NotEvenOnce refers to what officers say to be a common theme within opioid abuse– that those who suffer from these addictions regret trying the drugs even one time.

“Collectively as a whole, every district has been affected by the heroin epidemic. Over the years, we have seen a lot of tragedy within the area,” Sgt. Hager said. “Our hope is to educate the students as they move onto the next chapter of their lives, whether that is college or the workforce.”

The Manasquan High School seniors were taught about the psychological and physical effects of opioid abuse, with officers bringing in narratives from families affected by drug abuse A speaker, C.J. Holowach, described his own battle against addiction in a way that related to the students through his community ties.

Additionally, students were shown paraphernalia related to drug use so that, if ever they run into such items when they leave high school, they can recognize drug abuse and proceed mindfully.

Sgt. Hager explained that, throughout his career, he has seen a shift from prescription medication abuse to heroin use. Now, however, he notes that counterfeit prescription medications are becoming more popular. These pills are being mixed with fentanyl, so that those who are abusing prescription medications are being unknowingly affected by a more dangerous substance. Because of this, the community needs #NotEvenOnce now more than ever, he said.

The curriculum, which was created by the Manchester Police Department in Ocean County, has been met with great reception from the community and students alike, he added.

According to questionnaires issued before and after the course, there has been an improvement in the understanding of negative consequences of drug abuse. There has also been an improvement in the relationship between the students and law enforcement within the community.

“The students will be able to make a more informed decision on how they’re going to proceed with their future, with life events that are going to be introduced to them one way or the other,” Sgt. Hager said. “At least now they’re going to be able to make that educated decision.”

