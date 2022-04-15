MANASQUAN — During the 2021-2022 school year, the Manasquan School District was able to bring internationally-recognized, evidence-based mental-health training programs to students and staff members.

A grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental health Services Administration (SAMHSA), Preferred Behavioral Health Group, and the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County, Manasquan High School provided youth mental-health first-aid training (for adults assisting youth) to the entire teaching staff of the elementary school and the high school during professional development days this fall.

During March and April, Manasquan High School provided teen mental-health first-aid training to the entire sophomore class in partnership with licensed clinical social worker Liz Rudder and Rev. Joe Gratzel of Next Level Training and Consulting Group. Teen Mental Health First Aid (tMHFA) was developed by the National Council for Mental Wellness in partnership with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

The training was made possible thanks to funding from the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund through the Community Foundation of New Jersey. In all, the training and materials provided have a value of over $37,000.

