POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Golden Gulls Senior Committee of Point Pleasant Beach proved that fashion knows no age limit at their Easter fashion show held at the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge on Sunday, April 10.

More than 100 people attended the event in style each wearing springtime attire including easter bonnets.

“It was great, I really enjoyed it,” said Marion Dillane, who walked in the fashion show. “I didn’t think I’d like doing it but once I did it, I wanted to take a second walk.”

Ms. Dillane has been a member of the Golden Gulls since the committee began in the spring of 2021.

“Slowly but surely we are making a lot of progress as you can see by this event – it turned out well,” she said.

As the emcee of the afternoon, Mayor Paul Kanitra introduced the seniors reading a brief bio about them as they took their walk down the runway.

The seniors were accompanied by Point Pleasant Beach High School National Honor Society students who escorted them as they took their walks.

The honor society students were each assigned a senior and were given the task of interviewing them and writing a narrative about them.

