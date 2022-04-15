MANASQUAN — Beach-lovers started lining up at the Main Beach office in the chilly darkness at 3 a.m. Saturday, and by 6:30 a.m., hundreds watched the sun rise over the ocean as they waited to purchase season parking-lot passes.

The borough’s beach utility sold 700 total passes over the weekend, half on Saturday and half on Sunday.

The process went smoothly, and many people in line appeared to make friends as they waited for the beach office to open at 8 a.m., Doug Anderson, chief lifeguard, said.

Everyone in line on Saturday was able to purchase one, and the final passes were sold by 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, he said.

No more season passes, which cost $100, will be available this year for the five municipal parking lots near the beaches.

The Sea Watch parking lot is available to season parking pass holders only. The municipal lots that require a daily fee or a seasonal parking pass are located at Second Avenue and Stockton Avenue; Third Avenue and Main Street, next to Star of the Sea Chapel; Fourth Avenue and Main Street; and Third Avenue and Pompano Avenue.

Daily parking-lot passes are $10 Monday through Thursday; and $15 on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays in summer. Free street parking also is available, but fills up early on nice weather days in the summer.

Mayor Edward Donovan said the seasonal-parking-pass sale “went very well. We keep trying to tweak the system to make it better.”

There was some grumbling on social media over people having to wait in line, with some suggesting the parking passes be restricted to Manasquan residents only.

But borough officials noted that New Jersey’s Public Trust Doctrine provides that access rights to tidal waterways and shorelines are held by the state in trust for the benefit of all people.

The state Department of Community Affairs has warned that “there is no way we can make special arrangements for Manasquan residents only. We have to be open to everybody,” Mayor Donovan said.

