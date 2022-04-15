BRIELLE — A fox was captured at the Manasquan River Golf Club following reports that it had attacked a person and a dog, police said Friday.

The Brielle Police Department had previously issued a statement alerting community members to the presence of a fox acting aggressively and attacking a human in the borough on Thursday. Residents also reported that a dog had been attacked by a fox on William Drive late Thursday evening.

Further testing will have to be done by the Humane Society to determine the cause of the animal’s aggression, police said.

