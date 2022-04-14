WALL TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of kids collected 9,000 eggs during the Wall Township Easter egg hunt outside borough hall on April 9.

The hunt was organized by the Youth and Community Services and the Recreation Department. Mike Thompson, recreation program coordinator, said it took the kids just 20 minutes to locate all 9,000 eggs.

“We started at 10, but my goodness, I was in my truck leaving by 10:30. Those kids know how to find those eggs. By 10:15, we were already thinning out,” said Mr. Thopmson.

The children were separated into three age groups for the hunt: 3- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds. Each group had 3,000 eggs to collect.

The area to search for the younger kids was the front lawns of the municipal building and the library, while the older kids searched the baseball field.

The recreation department also hid six golden eggs for each group to find; those lucky to find them got a gift basket with more candy.

The Glendola Fire Department brought the Easter Bunny, who stayed to take pictures with all the children. The children also had the opportunity to explore the department’s fire truck.

Before the egg hunt, several Wall Township police officers volunteered their time to cook eggs, bacon, sausage and pancakes for the participants. The pancake breakfast is run by The Wall Community Alliance and sponsored by the Wall Township Education Association.

Department of Public Works crews were also there to assist with setting up the hunt.

“I don’t want to take all the help we got for granted. I don’t think they get thanked enough. It’s certainly a blessing to have them with us,” said Mr. Thompson.

