WALL TOWNSHIP — State Superior Court Judge Linda Grossa Jones postponed Wall Township’s affordable-housing compliance hearing, which was previously scheduled for April 28, and now is set for July 18 and 21.

The purpose of the hearing is for the court to review and approve the township’s Housing Element and Fair Share Plan, including implementing ordinances that provide a realistic opportunity to satisfy its third-round of “fair share” of affordable housing under the Mount Laurel court decisions.

In addition, the hearing allows for individuals who oppose any of the developments to make their criticisms considered in legal proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The township’s third round plan consists of all the proposed and completed developments, which constitute the expectations of 1,250 “units” of affordable housing from 1999-to 2025.

Should the court find the plan acceptable, the municipality will receive an order of immunity from all Mount Laurel builder’s remedy lawsuits for the remaining portion of the third round, which ends in July 2025.

“The township will have its affordable-housing plan finally approved. The initial meeting is called the fairness hearing, which we completed. This will be a compliance hearing. It’s part of the process of getting the affordable-housing plan approved,” said township Administrator Jeff Bertrand.

The compliance hearing was initially supposed to be on Feb. 9, 2021, but has since been postponed six times. Unlike previous schedules for the compliance meeting, the most recent change gives two dates for the legal proceedings instead of just one.

According to Mr. Bertrand, Judge Jones decided to carry the compliance hearing to July to give all the parties – Fair Share Housing Center, township officials and developers – the necessary preparation time.

Wall Township is currently working on an updated global settlement agreement with Fair Share Housing. Previously, the township entered into a settlement agreement with FSHC on Dec. 18, 2019, approved by the court at a fairness hearing held on June 24, 2020, and memorialized by an approval order entered by the court on July 21, 2020.

However, uncertainty around developments within the 2019 settlement agreement, like the now-scrapped development at Peddler’s Village, hinders the road to securing the township zoning immunity, leaving Wall to seek other developments to make up for the loss in affordable units.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.