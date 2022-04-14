More than 140 supporters of the Rami’s Heart COVID-19 memorial joined a walk from Third Avenue in Belmar, where the memorial originated, to Spring Lake beach and back on April 9 to raise money for the memorial at Allaire Community Farm in Wall.

Others were able to participate virtually, through a livestream of the event.

Stacie Roman, a Manville resident and member of the Rami’s Heart memorial board, launched the fundraising walk last year, after losing her father, John S. Westcott, to COVID-19 on Feb. 12, 2021.

Like many grieving survivors of pandemic victims, Ms. Roman found solidarity through gatherings at the Rami’s Heart, which Rima Samman and her partner, Travis Whitaker, created in January 2021 on the beach in Belmar.

“I was just looking for a support system when I lost my father and found Rima on Facebook, Ms. Roman said. “After speaking with her [Rima], I knew this was the perfect thing to walk for because it was already so special for other people and me. Plus, the upkeep for the memorial is expensive.”

Last year, about 45 people participated in the walk; this year participation grew to 144. Ms. Samman and Ms. Roman anticipate the walk to grow as more people learn about Rami’s Heart in the next few years.

“I don’t think many people knew about it last year. We are planning to grow each year, hopefully, to get bigger and better. We are new to this, and this is all grassroots. As Rima said, she was just a girl that missed her brother and wanted to honor him, but it turned into something much bigger,” said Ms. Roman.

This year’s walk started at 10 a.m. at Belmar Beach on Third Avenue, overlooking the site where Ms. Samman created the first yellow heart bearing the names of people who died of COVID. The memorial was relocated to Allaire Community Farms last September.

To begin the march along the boardwalk, 15-year-old Lindhurst resident Kylie Koenhe, who lost her father Eric on April 5, 2021, to COVID-19, released doves to commemorate all the lost loved ones.

