LAKE COMO — Cloudy skies and light rain did not stop the residents of Lake Como from participating in a lake sweep on Saturday, April 9.

Environmental Commission Chairwoman Marylin Weber, along with the help of Vivica Graham, the environmental and planning board secretary, hosted the biannual lake cleanup which started at 10 a.m.

“We do this lake and we pick up both recyclables and garbage, and lots of cigarette butts,” said Ms. Weber.

“We do it to keep the environment clean and to prevent backup of storm drains. It [The litter] blocks up the storm drains; it goes through the grate and clogs it up.”

When storm drains are blocked up, litter can end up in waterways, finding its way into the ocean explained Ms. Graham.

Ms. Graham brought photos of ocean wildlife to show participating residents how detrimental litter and plastic can be to ocean life.

“Who would think that that could cause so much damage, a little Solo cup, but he [an ocean animal] is left stuck in there… people don’t realize how serious this is,” said Ms. Graham.

With the upcoming statewide plastic bag ban, Ms. Weber spoke about her own experiences with plastic bags being stuck in her trees and yard.

“I had a plastic bag blow into my yard, and went up in my tree and stayed there for eight months before it broke apart. And I couldn’t get to it or reach it,” said Ms. Weber, “I mean it’s crazy.”

“People need to pick up after themselves. That’s all we ask.”

Ms. Weber also said she is excited about the Please Leave Only Your Footprints campaign, because it represents exactly what the lake cleanup is all about.

“It’s a great program and we are hoping that will help keep the place clean.”