SPRING LAKE — More than 2,000 people took to Spring Lake for this year’s Shark River Surf Anglers tournament on April 9, where children ages 15 and younger got to compete for prizes by catching trout.

In preparation for the tournament, the Shark River Surf Anglers put 500 trout into the lake at Spring Lake on April 2, with the help of volunteer youngsters.

More trout were dumped into the lake during the tournament. The trout came from the Musky Trout Hatchery in Morris County.

The trout included several species; rainbow, brown, golden and tiger trout.

The competition was split into four age groups; ages 5 and under, 6 to 9 years old, 10 to 12 years old and 13 to 15 years old.

Each age group had first-, second- and third-place prizes. However, every contestant left a winner, regardless of their results for the day. All participants received at least a “goody bag” prize that contained about $40 worth of goods and gear.

The grand-prize winner, 13-year-old Ryan Kehrney, claimed the biggest trout caught; a 9-lb., 14- oz. rainbow trout. Ryan received a grand prize of a custom trophy, a rod and reel and a taxidermist’s mounting of the winning catch.

Another grand prize was given to 14-year-old Isabella Rodriguez for catching the largest golden trout of the tournament; 2-lb., 11-oz.

“It was a great day. We caught a lot of nice fish, and the kids were excited. Special thanks to the town and mayor who did a great job supporting us,” said SRSA President Greg Hueth.

There was more than just fishing for people to enjoy; other activities included face-painting and a reptile show by Rizzo’s Wildlife World.

“It really is more than a fishing tournament. It’s more like a community festival with family activities for everyone to enjoy,” said Mr. Hueth.

SRSA also provided free beverages such as juice, soda and hot chocolate; and snacks like doughnuts, bagels, hot dogs, chips and ice cream and soda.

Greg’s twin brother and lifelong fishing partner, Chris Hueth, died last year due to a sudden heart attack. He was honored at the trout contest, an event he helped organize for 19 years.

A particularly large golden trout was dumped, which SRSA named “Big Chris” in his honor.

According to Mr. Hueth, “Big Chris” eluded people’s lures and is still lurking in the lake’s depths.

Mr. Hueth estimates over 300 trout were caught, so there is still plenty of fish to go around for residents of Spring Lake to catch in the coming weeks.

This was the 56th fishing tournament in Spring Lake’s history and the 20th in which the Shark River Surf Anglers helped organize. The event was previously canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

“It was refreshing, after a two-year break, to come out and have an excellent turnout. Just seeing kids be kids, running around without their masks or on their cell phones, having fun. The enthusiasm has not waned at all. They love to be part of the event catching fish,” said Mr. Hueth.

