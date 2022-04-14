

BRIELLE — The Brielle Shade Tree Commission and the Borough of Brielle are once again offering trees for residents. The trees must be planted on the borough right of way – along the roadside edge of residents’ property within the borough of Brielle.



Trees are free of charge and will be offered first to residents who have not recently requested a tree. This year, the trees will include native and non-native saplings, with root balls of about two to two and a half feet in diameter, either in containers or balled in burlap.



“We have offered trees for the past 20 years to residents of Brielle,” said Bob Imgrund, a representative from the Shade Tree Commission. “This town has so many beautiful trees both on public properties and in private yards. We’re glad residents consistently participate in this program each year and are interested in planting more trees to keep our town green.”



The trees, which will be delivered by the Department of Public Works in late April to early May, will come with plant food and instructions for planting. Residents receiving a tree are advised to call 811 ahead of time to ensure that they know where utility lines are before digging.





