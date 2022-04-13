WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township High School Principal Rose Sirchio has been placed on leave, according to a letter to parents issued Tuesday by Superintendent Tracy Handerhan. The reason for the move was not disclosed.

“This email serves as an update regarding Wall High School’s administration. Please be advised that Mr. Kevin Davis will serve as the Acting Principal of Wall High School while Mrs. Sirchio is on leave. Should you have any questions relating to your child and this transition, please contact your child’s guidance counselor.”

The email, sent shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, doesn’t specify the nature of Mrs. Sirchio’s leave and does not indicate whether it is paid or unpaid.

Mr. Davis previously served as assistant principal at the high school.

“People are wondering what’s going on; why is this going out at 5:46 p.m.? What type of leave? Sick or on vacation?” asked former BOE write-in candidate Betsy Cross at the Tuesday budget workshop meeting. “People want to know what kind of leave Rose [Mrs. Sirchio] is on. I think it’s a fair question and very reasonable.”

Board of Education Ralph Addonizio refused to comment on the matter at the budget workshop meeting, stating, “As with all things personnel, we do not discuss personnel issues.”

