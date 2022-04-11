POINT PLEASANT – Tricia Palmieri, a physical education teacher at Point Borough Memorial Middle School, was recently inducted into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association [NJSIAA] Hall of Fame for her storied career as a three sport athlete.

“The people who also receive the awards are such wonderful athletes, so being put in that category with them was humbling and it left me speechless,” she said.

She graduated from Hoffman High School, now South Amboy High School, in 1987 after earning 12 varsity letters, four apiece in soccer, basketball and softball. She was also a two time All-State First Team selection and four time All Group 1 player.

ADVERTISEMENT

The citation from the awards ceremony stated, “There’s never been an athlete in New Jersey quite like Tricia Palmieri. And in an age where most people specialize in their best sport, there may never be another like her again.”

She continued her athletic career at South Carolina, where she played softball, setting season and career records for games played, doubles, triples, homeruns, runs and walks. She was also inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

After college, she continued to play softball, playing for three years for Raybestos Brakettes. In 1992, the team won the national championship for ASA Women’s Major FastPitch with her in the lineup.

Her influence on the game of softball continued after her career when a worldwide bat manufacturer, Power Flight, produced two signature bats in her honor.

She told The Ocean Star, “I became a teacher a little later than most people, and it’s been wonderful ever since.”

She studied exercise science, receiving a bachelor’s, and eventually a master’s degree in public health.

“I always thought I’d want to be a teacher and a coach; it’s something I saw myself enjoying.”

Now she coaches with an organization in Jackson, Ruthless, where she mentors and coaches young players including her twin daughters, Dakota and Ashley, who are freshman at Point Borough High School.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_pointboro]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.