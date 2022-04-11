

BRIELLE — Aside from the usual bustle that the Easter season brings, the Church in Brielle has recently announced several humanitarian efforts around the war in Ukraine, as well as an ongoing grief group, healing prayers and plans for a special Tenebrae service.



With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the state, Pastor LaFrazia said that in-person attendance is back up.



“We were actually pretty well set up for the shift to all virtual as we had been live-streaming our services since before the pandemic,” said Pastor LaFarzia. “The pandemic did, of course, bring changes to the way we did things, including revving up our presence on social media and, through a generous donation made in memory of Janice Wurfel, a member of our congregation, we were able to upgrade the sound system in the church, providing better audio quality for our recorded services.”



The pastor went on to say that the church is seeing a fairly even mix of online and in-person attendees, though it has had parishioners attending in-person since it went back to indoor services around Christmas time.

