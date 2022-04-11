POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Beach stood in solidarity with Ukraine, displaying its enthusiastic community spirit and raising $200,000 for Ukrainian relief at the “Point Beach Cares Concert for Ukraine” at Jenkinson’s Pavilion on Sunday, April 10.

The sold-out show with 1,800 in attendance featured the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York and popular Jersey Shore acts such as JoBonanno & The Godsons of Soul, The Eddie Testa Band, Green Secret, Steve Forbert and Bobby Bandiera who was joined on stage by special guest Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes.

The charity groups that are targeted to receive funding from the concert are Caritas Poland which is helping place Ukrainian orphans, World Central Kitchen which is giving out hot meals at the border crossings and refugee centers and The Polish Red Cross which is providing medical care to refugees.

“This is our way of providing extra resources to those who need it most,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra.

Mayor Kanitra began planning the concert four weeks ago with local musician Bobby Bandiera and producer and videographer Tom Parr following his return from a humanitarian aid trip in March to the Polish-Ukrainian border with a friend.

Days after his return, the mayor joined by Kristen O’Rourke, the municipality’s quality of life director, met with with Mr. Bandiera and Mr. Parr at Amendment 21, a craft beer bar on Arnold Avenue, to plan the concert.

Mr. Bandiera told The Ocean Star that he was inspired to do something after hearing of the mayor’s trip to the border.

“I’m happy that it had such a good turn out — people are having fun,” said Mr. Bandiera.

“It’s fabulous to be here…it’s just unbelievable, the support that’s locally coming out for Ukraine,” said Rosemary Heckendorn of Point Pleasant. “I’m so proud of our town.”

The evening kicked off with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performing the American National Anthem followed by the Ukrainian National Anthem.

“We’re all excited to support Ukraine in any way that we can,” said Ronald Liteplo who has been performing with the chorus for 62 years.

“Every little bit helps and were all proud that the world is standing behind the very resilient Ukrainian people who are fighting an unjust war in Ukraine that was not of their choosing,” said Mr. Liteplo.

