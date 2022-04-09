BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township police, joined by members of the Laurelton Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Units [EMS] responded after a vehicle crashed into an apartment in the Kentwood Apartment complex at Route 70 and Van Zile Road on Saturday.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., a blue van crashed through a wall and into apartments 14 and 16, after crossing two oncoming lanes of traffic on Van Zile Road.

Firefighters arrived shortly afterward to remove the vehicle from the first floor of the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses at the scene said that the driver was taken away in an ambulance. No details on his condition were available as of Saturday evening.

Jude Etienne, his son, Awan, 21 and two daughters, Elizabeth, 5 and Alyah, 17, were inside Apartment 14 when the crash occurred.

“I’m lucky to be alive, and that my daughter is here, ” Mr. Etienne told The Ocean Star, explaining that he had called his daughter into the kitchen, from her bedroom, and thus out of harms way moments earlier.

“I heard a big bang,” he said. “I thought the house was going to fall.”

“When I looked through her bedroom, right where she was laying down just one minute after she walked out of the room, the car went right through the wall.”

No one living in the apartment buildings were injured. The owner said he felt lucky that him and his daughter survived. “I feel blessed,” he said.

Because of the incident, Mr. Eitenne said he and his family, including his wife and three children are displaced.

Police officers were on the scene helping the owners find a place to stay.

“My next step is to find a place to stay to get myself back together,” said Mr. Etienne.

Laura Van Valen, a neighbor who was in her apartment at the time said, “it sounded like an earthquake.”

“I was in my bedroom and I heard a loud commotion…I wish they would do something to slow down the traffic over here, it’s really bad,” she said. “My heart really goes out to the family.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.