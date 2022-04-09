BRIELLE — The Future of Blue Foundation is set to host its second annual 5k run in Brielle on April 24. The event will raise money to support educational programs for adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and will start from Brielle Park at 10 a.m. and continue on a 5k course. Participants will also have the option to walk, roll or stroll a 2k course.



Jennifer Zona, executive director of Future of Blue, founded the non-profit because she saw a need in a community very near to her heart.



“I have spent my career working in special education and I saw that while we as a community and as educators invest a lot of time and resources in supporting children with ASD,” said Ms. Zona. “This is great, and a significant change from how things used to be, but we don’t continue that investment for adults.”



The organization focuses on supporting effective, science-based intervention programs that enhance the lives of individuals diagnosed with ASD. Last year, proceeds from the race went to help fund the Achieve Academy for Adults with Autism, located on the Brookdale Community College’s Wall Township campus.





