BRIELLE – The Brielle Elementary School Kindergarten through fourth grade students are taking part in an online heart health challenge to “Be kind or be active”.



Students taking part in the initiative are making the pledge to engage in activities that help them move more, and de-stress through physical activity. They are also committing to learn ways to practice kindness and gratitude every day. The challenge home page has resources for student participants to learn more about the anatomy of the heart and why it is important to care for it.



The site also has resources for parents including tips on healthy eating, managing stress, and getting active. It also offers in-depth information on the signs and symptoms of a stroke, heart attack and other heart related conditions.



The challenge is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association. Brielle Elementary School students have already surpassed their $6,500 spending goal.



To date, 152 students have taken the challenge and raised $8,163.73. Students who participate in the challenge receive a heart hero wristband, and classes in each grade are competing for the highest levels of participation before the competition is over.

