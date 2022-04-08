SPRING LAKE — Lifelong Spring Lake Heights resident and volunteer firefighter with Goodwill CO. 2, John Snyder, returned from the Polish-Ukrainian border on April 1.

After raising over $60,000, Mr. Snyder departed on March 17, headed for the Polish side of Medyka, a border post and frequently clogged crossing point near the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Mr. Snyder has a history in humanitarian aid, having donated his time in the 90s to Costa Rica in the Peace Corps and Haiti during the 2010 earthquake with his brother Bill as members of the Global Orphan Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

He discovered the need for help in the Medyka border post through the Cleveland Maidan Association, which linked him with Nicolas Kusiak, a Polish citizen of France who has been helping translate for refugees and providing humanitarian aid since the beginning of March.

“After three flights and a three-hour ride from the Red Cross, I found myself at the Polish-Ukraine border. All in, about 18 hours of travel. As soon as I arrived, I was put to work,” said Mr. Snyder.

“When I first arrived, we took in roughly 25,000 refugees per day. The Medyka border is three times larger than any of the eight border crossings.

The camp consists of smaller non-government organizations [NGOs] and private organizations serving food and distributing necessities to families. A firefighter in Spring Lake, Mr. Snyder began identifying some hazards in the refugee camp.

“As I walked through the camp, I witnessed multiple potential fire hazards, like open flames inside tents with container after container of gasoline no more than a few feet away. The placement of the tents presented another problem as they were only two feet apart from each other, which created an additional fire hazard and a potential haven for human trafficking due to lack of visibility,” he said.

By the end of day two of his mission, Mr. Snyder was in charge of all fire and general camp safety.

“It took three days to reduce some of the fire risks and equip all tents with fire extinguishers while moving all flammable containers to a more safe place of storage,” he said.

As more NGOs arrived, the number of volunteers to assist in the border crossing of the refugees increased substantially, and Mr. Snyder joined two different teams whose primary operation was to move aid in and around Lviv, which sits approximately 50 miles east of the border inside of Ukraine.

“The aid we delivered ran the gamut from morphine to diapers to body armor. I would say that I made roughly 15 trips throughout various parts of Western Ukraine. From there, our contacts would deliver to areas such as Kyiv, Kharkiv and the Donetsk region,” he said.

Mr. Snyder stated that it was not uncommon to withstand sirens alerting a potential attack. While meeting with their contact in Lviv, the sirens began alerting them to a possible danger of military conflict in their area.

“On my last trip, we endured more than four air raid sirens and two visits to underground bunkers. The sirens indicate that something is definitely incoming, whether it be a drone or missiles. However, the area the siren covers is large,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone who helped the people of Ukraine through my Gofundme. Funds so far have gone to the purchasing of blankets, morphine, food, campers for volunteers and heaters. I still hope to help from home. There is a great need for almost anything medical, firefighter gear and basic necessities. If I receive enough feedback from people still looking to donate, I may reopen my Gofundme for additional donations.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.