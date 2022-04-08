POINT PLEASANT BEACH — In celebration of National Library Week, which takes place between April 3 to 9, the mayor and council recognized the Point Pleasant Beach Branch of the Ocean County Library System during Tuesday night’s borough council meeting.

“We’re all so proud of the library we have here in town,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra as he presented Matthew Willbergh, the library’s branch manager, with a proclamation.

National Library Week, recognized nationwide, began in 1958 and is organized by the American Library Association [ASA]. It is described as a time to celebrate the nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and to promote library use and support.

“Libraries connect people to technology, providing access to broadband internet, computers and training that are critical for accessing education and employment opportunities,” said the mayor as he read the proclamation aloud to those attending the meeting.

The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “connect with your library.”

“Libraries offer opportunities for everyone to connect with new ideas and become their best selves through access to multimedia content, programs and classes in addition to books,” continued the mayor. “Today’s libraries and their services extend far beyond the four walls of a building and everyone is welcome to use their resources.”

