POINT PLEASANT BEACH — So far, 1,400 tickets have been sold and $80,000 in sponsorships have been raised ahead of a planned Point Beach Cares Concert for Ukraine this coming Sunday at Jenks Club at Jenkinson’s Pavilion, 300 Ocean Ave.

Mayor Paul Kanitra has set an overall goal of $200,000 for the event.

“I’m so excited to see that it has come together in such a positive way and that our community and the entire Jersey Shore has embraced it so much,” said the mayor. “It’s going to be a really enjoyable night for a really noble cause.”

The concert will feature popular Jersey Shore acts such as Ed Testa, Joe Bonanno and the Godsons, Steve Forbert, Green Secret, Bobby Bandiera and Friends, plus other special guests. Also featured is the Ukrainian Chorus of Dumka of New York, an increasingly well-known group after their Feb. 28 cold open on the “Saturday Night Live” show, singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

“We’re incredibly excited about this great lineup of well-known, New Jersey artists,” Mayor Kanitra told The Ocean Star.

