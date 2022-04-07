POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The mayor and council on Tuesday unanimously introduced a $17.7 million municipal budget for 2022.

The appropriation total proposed is $17,744,242, which compared to the 2021 total of $15,896,154 is an increase of $1,848,087. Grants make up $999,658 of the increase, said Christine Riehl, the municipality’s chief financial officer.

The total tax levy is $9,316,997 and the tax rate per $100 assessed will be .455, which is a 1.6 cent increase over last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

An average assessed house in the municipality will see an annual municipal tax bill increase of $90.77.

The capital budget includes $3,750,000 in funding for the revitalization of Channel Drive.

Ms. Riehl noted that the borough has received $1 million in grant funding to be used for improvement to the inlet area, acquisition of the Coast Guard Station, a new garbage truck for the Department of Public Works, a rack body truck, and boardwalk and town cameras for the police department.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.