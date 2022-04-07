SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Independent Fire Company 1 will be hosting Spring Lake Heights’ annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, after taking a two-year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

Participants should come to Joseph E. Robertson Park on Allaire Road at noon to enjoy the free festivities. Children ages 8 and younger are welcome to attend, and the egg hunt will be divided into four different age groups.

The youngest participants will be egg hunting in and around the park’s tennis courts, while the older kids will be egg hunting in the newly refurbished woods area of the park.

“We’re bringing back the egg hunt since the pandemic,” Councilman and fire company president Chris Willms told The Coast Star. “We’re going back to the way it was.”

Last year, the fire company managed to host a virtual egg hunt across the neighborhood. Residents could register online and have eggs delivered to their homes by fire engine. Dozens of children participated, and parents posted a number of photos of their children hunting for eggs around their property.

This year, each age division will have an opportunity to locate a golden egg within their section, which can be traded in for a 14-inch chocolate bunny.

Councilman Willms said he was excited to bring the beloved tradition back to an in-person setting.

According to organizers, the egg hunt will be held rain or shine.

