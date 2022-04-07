AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Board of Commissioners introduced the borough’s 2022 municipal budget on Thursday, March 31 during their first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic’s spike in January.

“We’re really happy to be back in person. Zoom worked very well — it allowed us to keep meeting during the pandemic,” said Mayor Ed Bonanno.

The commissioners unanimously introduced the budget in the amount of $5,395,354.

As currently proposed, $3,606,882 will be raised by property taxes for municipal purposes, while $435,179 will be raised for library purposes.

The 2021 municipal budget totaled $5,343,178.

The total tax levy estimated for 2022 is a 0.294 percent rate compared to last year’s 0.430 percent rate from the previous year.

The difference between the tax rates is due to a re-evaluation of homes that were taken in the borough in 2021. “The tax rate is lower because the total assessments are higher,” said Commissioner Robert Mahon.

