BRICK TOWNSHIP — After an assessment of its department and an inquiry panel, the Brick Township Police Department earned accreditation status for the third time in a row on March 10.

Accreditation is the process by which municipal police departments are assessed by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police [NJSACOP], or more specifically, the NJSACOP’s accreditation committee, which has police chiefs from around the state that inspect police departments’ facilities, policies and more.

“It’s quite an accomplishment. It means we’re following the best practices set forth by the accreditation committee,” Brick Chief of Police James Riccio told The Ocean Star, “which means a series of things like model policies, procedures, the way our facilities are set up… It’s not easy because you need to rise to their level of standards, so again, it’s an accomplishment for any department.”

The process takes place every three years, and entails assessors coming to the police departments and speaking with the chief, officers and other employees about how the department operates. In addition, the assessors will sift through department policies, including how suspects are arrested and processed, how vehicles are used and maintained and more.

“They [assessors] look and make sure that you’re adhering to those policies, they want examples of paperwork, everything down to how inner-office memos are submitted… to how we make an arrest,” Chief Riccio said. “They’ll look for evidence that our office is actually following the policies.”

The chief said that as soon as Brick Police Department is accredited, steps are already in motion to be re-accredited during the next assessment.

“We have our Professional Standards Unit… who work everyday, so as soon as we reach accreditation, we’re preparing for our next one.” Chief Riccio told The Ocean Star. “We’re constantly revising our policies to conform with changes or directives from the Attorney General or the prosecutors’ office.

“Once again, we’re making sure that all of our different divisions are adhering to those policies throughout the year,” the chief said.

