BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick police seized a handgun, ammunition and multiple drugs from three suspects after a traffic stop on April 1.

According to authorities, detectives from the Street Crime Unit observed suspicious activity near Maple Leaf Apartment Complex around 8:30 p.m., which led to a subsequent traffic stop on Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.

Upon investigating the vehicle, detectives discovered a loaded Glock-17 handgun with a 30-round high-capacity magazine containing hollow-point bullets. Additionally, a second magazine was found containing a “mixture of rounds,” some of which were armor piercing, police said.

In addition to the gun and ammunition, police also discovered heroin, cocaine, crack, drug paraphernalia and knives. Police said that the drugs were packaged for resale.

Kiana Craig, a 20-year-old Brick resident, and Desiree Ruffino, a 25-year-old from Tuckerton, were both charged with distribution of heroin, cocaine and crack, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance [CDS], possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a large capacity magazine, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of weapons, police said.

Additionally, Ms. Ruffino was charged with a number of motor vehicle summonses including operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, driving while suspended, fictitious plates, possession of a CDS in a motor vehicle and other moving violations, according to authorities.

Ms. Ruffino and Ms. Craig were both processed and lodged into Ocean County Jail. The third suspect, a juvenile whose identity was not released, was also taken into custody according to the police.

“Chief James Riccio commends the Street Crimes Unit for taking another illegal gun off the street,” a Brick police press release read. “And for their diligent work in the face of such dangerous circumstances.”