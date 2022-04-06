Some, including the New Jersey Marathon, have been postponed until the fall, but there are still plenty of exciting events to choose from. There is something for everyone on the race circuit this spring, from the more serious chip-timed 5ks to cross country races and beer runs to tutu races on the fun side of things.

Asbury Park Tutu 2.2

Date: Saturday, April 9

Time: 10 a.m. race start

Boardwalk on South Side of Convention Hall, 1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park

*Run has reached maximum registration at the time of printing*

Tutu 2.2 is a 2.2-mile walk or run held to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal and Northern New Jersey One-to-One mentoring programs. Registration is $32.22 and includes a t-shirt and colorful Tutu. Awards will be given to the top 5 finishers for both the men’s and women’s categories as well as awards for the top 5+ Best Dressed men and women and other awards at the discretion of the organizers.

Ship Bottom Sprint for Life 5k

Date: Saturday, April 9

Time: 10 a.m. registration start

11th Street, Ship Bottom

Register at: shipbotomsprint.com

The annual Ship Bottom Sprint for Life 5k benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and is held each year in memory of Vito “Vic” Pennisi. The race day will feature several events including a “Kidz Mini Sprint,” 5k run and a two mile fitness walk. Registration forms can be found online and offer the option to join the post-race party. The event will feature awards for top overall finishers in men’s and women’s categories as well as top three overall 12 and under men and women finishers and top three finishers in each five year age group.

58th Annual Captain Ronald Zinn Memorial Races

Date: Sunday, April 10

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Dorbrook Park, 353 County Road 537, Colts Neck

Register online at runsingup.com

This year, the event is presented by the Saint James Elementary School and the The Shore Athletic Club. The event is named after Vietnam War veteran and Olympic racewalker, Ronald Lloyd “Ron” Zinn, and honors all who fought in that war. There will be several races on the day, including a kid’s fun run at 9:30 a.m., a 5k Run at 10:00 a.m., a Racewalk starting at 10:05 a.m. and a virtual race that will take place online during the event. Registration for the kid’s fun run and virtual race is $10, and $20 for the 5k Run and Racewalk. The event also offers a discounted registration of $10 for veterans and active military personnel. The first 100 registrants will receive a t-shirt and awards will be given to the top three overall finishers as well as top finishers in each age group.

LAKE COMO SPRING BREAK 5K AND 2 MILE WALK

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 10:00 a.m. race start

Bar Anticipation, 703 16th Ave, Lake Como, NJ

Register online at runsingup.com

This event is presented by the Jersey Shore Run Club and proceeds will benefit Team Shamrock and the Tunnel to Towers team. It will include two races: a 5k run starting at 10:00 a.m. and a two mile walk starting at 10:05 a.m. Runners will be chip timed and top finishers in each age group will receive awards. The race will start and end at Bar Anticipation, where runners and walkers are welcome to enjoy a post-race BBQ and party. Registration costs $37.50 through April 19 and is $45 the day of the race.

14th Annual Run with Eagles 5k

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 9:00 a.m. race start

Cream Ridge Winery, 145 County Route 539, Cream Ridge, NJ

Register online at runsingup.com

The 14th Annual Run with Eagles 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run is hosted by the Allentown Lions Club and proceeds benefit the Trenton Rescue Mission, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen and our local Food Bank. The event will feature a 5k Run/walk and a 1 mile fun run. Registration fees are $30 for the Run/walk and $20 for the fun run. Runners will start at the Cream Ridge Winery and there will be music, refreshments and prizes. Awards will be given to top male and female 5K participants and top three finishers in each age group.

The Beer Run

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 12:00 p.m. race start

Allaire Village, 4265 Atlantic Ave., Farmingdale, NJ

Register online at thebeerrunnj.com

The Beer Run is part of the 200th anniversary celebration for historic Allaire Village. The 5k race will start at noon and end at a beer festival. Registration is $69.95 for runners who also want to enjoy the beer after and $39.95 for those driving their cheering section home. Fees include race registration, beers from participating breweries, a tasting glass, and festival access with live music, lawn games, food trucks, and more. Non-runners can purchase festival-only tickets for $54.95 or a designated driver ticket for $14.95. Brewery lineup includes Carton Brewing, Icarus Brewing Co., Source Brewing, Cape May Brewing Co., Alternate Ending Beer Co., Bolero Snort, Screamin’ Hill Beer Farm, Last Wave Brewing Co, Red Tank Brewing, Bradley Brew Project, Ross Brewing, Twin Lights Brewing Co., Toms River Brewing, & Belford Brewing Co.

Future of Blue 5k

Date: Sunday, April 24

Time: 10:00 a.m. race start

658 Union Lane, Brielle, NJ

Register online at runsignup.com

The Future of Blue 5k is hosted by the Future of Blue Foundation to help raise funds to support and empower post-21 continuing education programs for individuals with developmental disabilities and autism in New Jersey. Participants are welcome to run, walk or roll a 5k or take part in the two mile walk, which both start at 10:00 a.m. in Brielle Park. Registration is $30 for both the 5k and the 2 mile walk.

Jersey Shore Trail Empanada 5K

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 9:00 a.m. race start

Allaire Village, 4265 Atlantic Ave., Farmingdale, NJ

Register online at thebeerrunnj.com

This mixed terrain trail run is held in memory of Edwin Bosque and will benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The run will be beginner-friendly with a flat trail through Allaire State Park. Registration for runners is $33 and includes an empanada at the finish line. Awards will be given to the top three male and female overall finishers as well as top runners in each age group. The run offers a $5 discount to Latin American food enthusiasts who sign up for the Bubbakoo Taco Trot the following weekend.

The 7th Annual Lobster Run

Date: Saturday, Apri 30

Time: 9:00 a.m. race start

Langosta Lounge, 1000 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ

Register online at raceforum.com

The Lobster Run is a 5k race hosted by the American Littoral Society, and proceeds will benefit its mission of promoting the study and conservation of our coastal areas. It will be an out and back boardwalk race and results will be chip-tracked. Runners and walkers welcome and all participants will receive a t-shirt as well as access to a post-race brunch buffet at Langosta Lounge with registration.

River to Bay 5k

Date: Saturday, May 7

Time: 8:15 a.m. race start

1 Wanamaker Municipal Complex, Island Heights, NJ

Register online at tomsriverkiwanis.org

The River to Bay 5k is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Toms River, and is expected to be a beautiful run this year.. This year’s race is dedicated to the memory of Kiwanian Ed McComsey, founder of the River to Bay 5K, who passed away in December 2021. All proceeds from the event will benefit local youth and charitable organizations. The event will feature a 5k run and walk as well as a one mile run or walk. Registration is $25 for the 5k run, $15 for 5k walkers and $10 for those participating in the one mile events.

Sandy Hook Lighthouse Run/Walk for the Blind

Date: Saturday, May 7

Time: 9:30 a.m. race start

Sandy Hook Lighthouse, Sandy Hook, NJ

Register online at runsignup.com

The Sandy Hook Lighthouse Run/Walk is sponsored by the Eatontown Lions Club and will benefit the New Jersey Blind Citizens Association & Camp Happiness. The event will feature a kid’s run as well as a 5k for the adults. Registration is $25 for adults, $10 for kids and $0 for Seeing Eye dogs who participate in the race. The 5k will kick off at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Kid’s run at 10:30 a.m.

Run the Hook 5k/10k

Date: Sunday, May 8

Time: 10:00 a.m. race start

Field 102, S Bragg Drive and Kilpatrick Road, Sandy Hook, NJ

Register online at runsignup.com

The Sandy Hook Lighthouse Run/Walk is sponsored by the Eatontown Lions Club and will benefit the New Jersey Blind Citizens Association & Camp Happiness. The event will feature a kid’s run as well as a 5k for the adults. Registration is $25 for adults, $10 for kids and $0 for Seeing Eye dogs who participate in the race. The 5k will kick off at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Kid’s run at 10:30 a.m.

5th Annual Ridge Road Run 5k for Suicide Prevention

Date: Sunday, May 15

Time: 8:30 a.m. race start

Red Bank Regional High School, Red Bank, NJ

Register online at runsignup.com

The Ridge Road Run is back in-person this year, and is sponsored by several members of the Red Bank community. The event aims to raise funds for mental health programs and to increase awareness about mental health struggles and suicide. The event was founded by students from Red Bank Regional High School (RBR), Red Bank Catholic (RBC) and Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School (RFH) in 2018, after all three schools suffered loss from suicide. Registration for the 5k event is $35 and includes a t-shirt for all who register before April 25

The 17th Annual Bay Head 5k Memory Run

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 8:30 a.m. race start

Bay Head Firehouse, 81 Bridge Avenue, Bay Head, NJ

Register online at bayhead5k.com

The Bay Head 5k Memory Run is held each year by the Kate Shea Foundation, created to honor the memory of Kate Shea and all those who have passed from cancer. The race features a 5K walk/run on a USATF Certified Course. Following the race there is a trophy ceremony with refreshments in the firehouse parking lot and an after party at Martel’s Tiki Bar on the Point Pleasant boardwalk will be held from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Run registration is $30 and after party tickets are $50.

SPRING LAKE FIVE

Date: Friday May 27 & Saturday, May 28

Time: 6:00 p.m. kid’s race start on Friday, 8:30 a.m. adult race start Saturday

At the intersection of Ocean & Sussex Avenues, Spring Lake, NJ

Registration for the five mile run is now closed. All 2020 registrations were carried over to the 2022 event. Registration for the kid’s event will open in the coming weeks.

Visit springlake5.org for more information.

The Spring Lake Five is back after taking a two year hiatus for the pandemic. The race is entering it’s 45th year this year and is one of the country’s biggest running events. Since 2002, the Friends of the Spring Lake 5, Inc. race has raised over $2,690,000 for Spring Lake Recreation, the numerous volunteer groups that support the event, and many worthy charitable organizations. A full list of these organizations can be found at springlake5.org. This year, entry is strictly limited to 12,500 participants, all of whom will receive a custom designed t-shirt and commemorative pint glass. All finishers will receive a medal, and the top 100 male and female finishers will receive mugs. There will be awards for the top 10 male and female finishers. The race will be chip timed and run on a USATF Certified Course. This year the event will feature enhanced security and spectators are reminded not to bring backpacks or large bags with them and obey all race signage. The event will be followed by a Beginning-of-Summer party for all racers and their cheering sections.