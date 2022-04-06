Spring is in the air, and for the Jansen family, the owners of the sprawling, 300-acre tulip farm, nestled in Cream Ridge, New Jersey, that means tulips. The farm is the largest in the entire country and the only one with Dutch roots.

“Our catchphrase is don’t fly to Holland, drive to Holland and that couldn’t be more true this year,” said Patrick Marini, creative manager at the farm.

The farm is fully back open this year and ready to welcome the public this April to learn about, photograph and pick the farm’s eight million tulips.

A taste of Holland

The Jansen family was scouting a space for a new greenhouse when they spotted the perfect farmland across the street. They were able to purchase the land in 2017, and Holland Ridge Farms was born the following year.

While the farm is relatively new to Monmouth County, the Jansen’s history with tulips goes back over 100 years. For the last century, they have been in the business of buying and selling tulips in Holland and the US, and still source their tulip bulbs as well as specialized machinery for the farm directly from Holland.

The farm celebrates the family’s tulip legacy through a museum, featuring planting equipment and other tulip farming artifacts. Not only can visitors learn more about the flowers in the museum, but they can also visit a model Dutch dike, complete with a sailboat, on the farm property. Signs in the museum and throughout the farm are in both English and Dutch.

Visitors can also stop by one of the 14 food vendors that will be on site throughout tulip season this year to sample Dutch stroopwafels and poffertejs, a kind of pastry.

Pick-ture perfect

After learning more about the history of the tulip trade and tulip farming, visitors can stroll the manicured pathways that wind throughout the flower fields, stopping to snip a favorite flower to bring home, for $1 a stem.

Guests are also invited to take pictures throughout the farm, as well as at the dedicated photo prop stop that the team has set up this year. The stop features faux flower displays, Instagram backdrops, butterfly walls and more to help visitors create the perfect shot to commemorate their visit.

“Our farm is one of the top photo hotspots in all of NJ,” said Mr. Marini. “Guests come to take family photos, engagement photos, baby announcements, as well as all types of social media content.”

The farm also offers several accessible options including a complimentary tractor-pulled shuttle that runs throughout the property and services for guests needing assistance moving around the farm.

Guests can reserve a timeslot to visit the farm and purchase tickets online for $13.

For visitors who can’t make it to the farm in person, Holland Ride Farms offers shipping of fresh cut tulips from the end of February, all the way through Mother’s Day. The online shop features a tulip surprise box, which features 20 stems in two different colors.