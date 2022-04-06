Mister Tickle Hands, also known as MTH, was formed when local Asbury artists, Andrew “Brother Andrew” Robinson, and Roshane “General Roshane” Karunaratne came together to create a new sound. They describe it as Psychedelic Dance Music with a unique twist.

“It’s usually a surprise for people when they hear electronic music being played with live instrumentation,” said Brother Andrew. “Our recorded music is somewhat of a diverse catalog, but with the intention of reaching listeners who are looking for something unabashedly dance worthy and accessible.”

General Roshane added, “It’s really a combination of disco, funk, house, indietronic, acid, dancehall, synthwave, clown song, yacht rock and “world music.”

The duo draws inspiration from a purposefully diverse mix of genres to create new sounds, music that the audience can dance to and enjoy as the sound unfolds. MTH plays

BEHIND THE SOUND

Both artists have had a life-long passion for music. Brother Andrew began playing piano at a young age and found a love for singing during his time at Catholic school, describing his earliest forays as singing “hymns for the parish, and the national anthem at basketball games and swim meets.” He discovered a love for rock and roll and a talent for song writing in high school, and his musical career began from there, playing gigs all over the shore.

General Roshane had a different start, learning how to program his dad’s Roland R8 (an electronic drum machine) at a young age, and then moving on to playing guitar in punk bands in high school and studying composition in college.

The two started playing music together a few years ago and realized that they had common ground in the elements they believe make great music and that they share a mutual love for songwriting and producing.

“I try to make my songs lyrically relentless,” said Brother Andrew. “I’m obviously inspired by songwriters who do the same. This for me means no slacking on the second verse, no ohhh’s and ahhhs. I’ll rarely finish a song if I’m drifting too far away from the reason I sat down to write it in the first place. I used to call this writer’s block, but it’s really just a curiosity block. I’m inspired by anything that asks a question, and I’m inspired by the truth because it’s literally the most potent ingredient to any subject worth discussing.”

“We initially billed ourselves as “Live DJs,” said General Roshane. “We quickly realized that not only did this project play well to our individual strengths, but it was incredibly fun for both of us.”

CATCH THEM LIVE

When attending a MTH show, the audience can expect a good time. The third, silent bandmate, is a giant wacky inflatable tubeman that is always up to dance with the crowd, and both Brother Andrew and General Roshane love to bring something different to the table, whether it’s rocking out in a space helmet or taking the audience along for a story between songs.

Both of the artists cite Langosta Lounge, in Asbury Park, as their “second home,” and say that the venue has a crowd that is reliably down for a good time, and whatever the duo brings to the stage. More importantly, the two say that the venue always treats musicians well and gives them ample stage time. Despite having a favorite, they’ve played at a number of venues in Asbury and say that they truly do love them all.

You can find MTH playing all over Asbury this summer, with full details at misterticklehands.com, and you can catch Brother Andrew solo at Marilyn Schlossbach’s Langosta Lounge on April 24. Check out whoisbrotherandrew.com or find him on Instagram for more on upcoming shows.