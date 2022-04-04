Patricia M. Kenah, 70, of Wall, formerly of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Ms. Kenah worked as a paralegal at law offices in New York City and Monmouth County. She also worked in retail at Kmart in Wall Township before
