POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The municipality will host a committee fair night as a way to notify residents of ways to get involved in community groups on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company No. 2, 614 Laurel Ave.

“Come out to meet all of our great committees in a very casual setting. Representatives from the groups that have been planning our incredible events, cleaning up our town and helping make this a great place to live will be on hand to tell you more about all they do and how you can join them with just a minimal and flexible commitment,” stated Mayor Paul Kanitra.

Hundreds of our town residents volunteer in some form or fashion, noted the mayor.

“It’s a great way to meet your neighbors, make new friends and be a part of something great,” added Mayor Kanitra.

