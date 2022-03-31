WALL TOWNSHIP — To celebrate what would have been Luke David Bautista’s 21st birthday party, the non-profit organization Team Luke has announced plans for an April 1 concert featuring music from bands he loved

The fundraising event will be held at Asbury Lanes, located at 209 4th Ave in Asbury Park.

Luke died in May of 2016, when he was 15 and a freshman at Wall High School. The cause was a traumatic head injury suffered at home. His death inspired his parents, Carla and Chris Bautista to promote the cause of organ donation.

Team Luke has since raised over $350,000 in donations to the New Jersey Organ and Tissue Sharing Network [NJ Sharing Network], the organ procurement organization for New Jersey. They also work with similar organizations across state borders to find appropriate matches.

The NJ Sharing Network has the organ list and determines the priority of who is in line to receive organ donations. They also do clinical work to determine the blood and size matches that go into pairing a donor with a recipient.

“We don’t want to mourn; we are sad enough. Every year is tough on his birthday and death day, but this way, we can party with his friends, raise a glass to Luke and listen to some rock and roll,” said Mr. Bautista.

The event is for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $15 if bought before the day of the concert at teamluke.info. Tickets are $20 at the door, and the show opens at 7:00 p.m. this Friday at Asbury Lanes. Tickets can be purchased at axs.com, more information about Team Luke at Teamluke.info.

