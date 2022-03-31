SPRING LAKE- The Shark River Surf Anglers are dumping over 500 trout into the Lake at Spring Lake this Saturday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m., to prepare for the upcoming 20th annual 2022 Trout Contest for Kids on April 9.

Greg Hueth, president of the Shark River Surf Anglers, says that all families and kids are invited to come to the corner of Mercer Avenue and East Lake Drive next to the bridge across from St. Catharine’s Church to participate.

“The kids come down this Saturday to help put fish in the lake. That way, the fish get acclimated for next week. The trout come from Musky Trout Hatchery in Asbury, New Jersey. We put in brown trout, rainbow trout, golden trout and tiger trout,” said Mr. Hueth.

According to Mr. Hueth, some of the trophy-sized trout are over 10 pounds.

“It’s great because then the kids can come back the next two weeks after the tournament and get to enjoy fishing at Spring Lake. It’s something for families to do the following month,’ said Mr. Hueth.

The tournament on April 9 is rain or shine and will feature plenty of entertainment. Donations from sponsors include free hot chocolate, donuts, bagels, hot dogs, chips, juice, ice cream and soda that will be available throughout the day.

