WALL TOWNSHIP — Visitors came out in droves on Saturday to celebrate the 7th annual NJ Makers Day at InfoAge Science and History Museums. Many said it was their first time visiting the nonprofit learning center at the former Camp Evans U.S. Army base.

This was the first year InfoAge joined over 200 official NJMD events across the state. Hands-on activities filled the historic Marconi Hotel dining hall led by volunteers from multiple exhibits at the museum.

Groups providing the activities included the Computer Deconstruction Laboratory, Garden State Central Model Railroad Museum, Electronic Warfare Exhibit, Military Technology Museum, NJ Shipwreck Museum, Radio Technology Museum, Vintage Computer Federation, and the WWI, WWII, and Cold War Fallout Shelter exhibits.

The museums are currently open on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 5 PM. InfoAge also has a biweekly lecture series and is available for group tours, scouting activities, and school field trips. In addition, many member organizations run their own themed events. Go to https://infoage.org for more information.

