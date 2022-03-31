LAKE COMO — Borough resident John Gibbons has been a leader in Lake Como’s environmental and conservation efforts for the past decade.

Mr. Gibbons, a retired architect, is an advocate for sustainable gardening and environmentalism and became a master gardener in 2012 and was chairman of the Environmental Commission from 2013 to 2019.

“When I retired, I was interested in helping people do eco-friendly gardens, I thought I would just help individual homeowners do that,” said Mr. Gibbons.

“After a while, I realized that I’ve got something here, which can be very useful as an educational tool. By 2017, we named it Candide’s Garden.”

“I started having people come here [Candide’s Garden], and it was a way that I could help people with their own gardens. I could bring people here and show them native plants, on site, growing.”

Mr. Gibbons stresses the importance of planting local plants native to New Jersey.

“Native plants help us secure food supply,” he said. “New Jersey native honey bees coexist with the native plants, pollinating over 70 percent of fruits and vegetables. So if bees disappear, we don’t eat. There is a big movement in this country to plant native plants, which will then support native pollinators, bees and other kinds of beneficial insects.”

