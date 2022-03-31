SPRING LAKE — BSA Troop 31 Scouts, sponsored by Goodwill Fire Co. No. 2 in Spring Lake, got together with their parents on March 19 to assist Wall resident and 15-year-old Tommy Schneider with his Eagle Scout project to construct two raised 6-by-10 foot garden beds at St. Catharine and St. Margaret Parish Convent.

Tommy successfully led over 25 volunteers to convert an existing backyard space at the convent into a combined vegetable and native plant/pollinator garden.

The garden will be functional for the sisters who live there, facilitating their access to fresh organic vegetables and herbs while also attracting and sustaining pollinators.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to its functionality, Tommy hopes the gardens will also provide a place of meditation and reflection for the sisters.

“I chose this project because I wanted to do something helpful and meaningful for the sisters. After meeting with Sister Mary Bilderback, I knew the garden was a project that would do both,” said Tommy.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.