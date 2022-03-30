WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Crimson Knights Foundation hosted its second annual Gala on March 24, at the Spring Lake Manor, with the presentation of awards to community members and distinguished alumni.

The Crimson Knights Foundation is a non-profit run by former Wall Township public school students and community members to raise money for the district, promote community involvement between businesses and provide scholarships to students.

The Wall Intermediate School String Trio played live music, directed by the school orchestra teacher, Lorena Lamato during the cocktail hour. Wall High School alumni Jim Guiliano, a radio host and executive director of 94.3 The Point, served as emcee.

Guests included members of the township committee, school board and administration, local business owners, distinguished alumni and current students.

New Jersey State Health Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli presented Meritorious BOE Employee awards to eight nurses across the district for exceeding expectations during the pandemic.

The nurses, who received crystal plaques bearing their names are: Central Elementary School nurse Bari Bradley, Wall High school nurse Tricia Cassidy, West Belmar elementary school nurse Carolyn Delp, Allenwood Elementary school nurse Kristen Guinee, Primary school nurse Beth Lair, Old Mill Elementary school nurse Amanda Marschalk, Wall Intermediate School nurse Sarina Sestito and District float nurse Jessica Niskoch.

Dara Brown, the weekend anchor for MSNBC and a Wall High school graduate in 1983, was presented with the Distinguished Alumni Award, by former Wall Township Public Schools Superintendent, 87-year-old John Weaver, who recalled her time as a student.

Monmouth County Commissioner Tom Arnone presented the Community Leadership Award to David Stout, president of Brookdale Community College, who graduated from Wall High School in 1992.

