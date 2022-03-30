BRIELLE — A proposed 2022 municipal budget of $10.5 million was introduced by the borough council Tuesday. The spending plan would carry an annual property tax increase of $55.36 for Brielle homes assessed at the borough average.

The proposal represents an increase of $605,445 over the current municipal budget. Tax proceeds would fund $8.1 million of borough spending.

The budget was introduced with no additional comment from council members, who met virtually. A virtual public hearing on the spending plan will be held April 25 at 6 p.m. Members of the public can join via the GoToMeeting link included in each council agenda, found on the borough’s home page.

