MANASQUAN — Cole Hallman has leaped a Hollywood Week hurdle, making it through the Genre Challenge on ABC-TV’s “American Idol.”

Prior to his appearance on the national talent show Monday evening, the Manasquan musician said, “I just want to thank my whole family. They are not here with me today, but in a way they are. They’re always here with me.”

“I’m really excited to be in Hollywood and I’m just ready to sing my heart out. I’m trying to follow my heart in all aspects of life, and music is a big part of that, so that’s what I’m doing,” he said.

“It’s important for me to make it past this round. I was definitely thinking about my family back home,” he said.

Guitar in hand, he performed “Vienna” by Billy Joel in the rock portion of the Hollywood Week Genre Challenge.

“Cole, man, you’ve got your own thing,” judge Luke Bryan said afterward. “We’ll keep rolling the dice with you. You are going to the next round.”

Mr. Hallman grabbed his cell phone and called home: “I got through the next round! I love you guys!”

