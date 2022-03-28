AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Borough officials postponed an Avon Commissioner’s meeting that began at 5 p.m. on Monday but was abruptly ended due a hacking incident.

Multiple hackers entered the Zoom meeting ten minutes after it began while officials were conducting the workshop session.

Kerry McGuigan, borough administrator disconnected the meeting while the hackers were shouting obscenities and displaying obscene images.

No formal actions were taken by the commissioners.

A new meeting link was not immediately created due to the state of New Jersey’s requirement of giving a 48 hour notice period of all meetings on the municipality’s website, said Mayor Ed Bonanno, adding that once determined a reschedule date will be posted on the borough’s website tomorrow.

The mayor believes that the make-up meeting will be held at The Avon Municipal Marina, located at 2 Main Street, on Thursday at either 5 or 5:30 p.m.

“I think they will be live from here on in, we were going to try to do one or two more virtual meetings and then in May go live, but now at this point with this happening, we’re just going to go to live meetings,” said the mayor.

The borough which has been holding its commissioners meetings virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic began and has not experienced any hacking incidents in the past.

“Since COVID we’ve been doing meetings remotely and we were getting ready to go back to in person meetings,” noted Commissioner John Magrini.

