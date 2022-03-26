MANASQUAN — Employers from the Manasquan Beach Department spoke with more than 70 potential summer workers during Saturday morning’s inaugural Manasquan Beach Department Job Fair.

From 9 a.m. to noon, seasonal jobseekers were able to meet with representatives from the borough’s lifeguard, badge checker, EMT and/or the beach crew departments.

“It’s been a success, we’ve had a lot of interest,” Manasquan’s Chief Lifeguard Doug Anderson told The Coast Star. “The idea was to put out the word, tell people about the jobs, and it’s working.”

While the hiring process is different for every division of the beach department, badge checkers and beach crew are expected to have staff hired by April 15. Badge checkers’ responsibilities are ensuring beachgoers have the proper paperwork, and also to assist beachgoers with the borough’s new online payment method for parking. The beach crew has a variety of responsibilities, including common repairs and cleaning jobs.

Potential lifeguards were interviewed and instructed to go to a physical test. On April 23, potential lifeguards will go to the Sea Watch/Ocean Avenue Boardwalk for a mile run test at 6:15 p.m. A 500 yard swim test will be held at 7 p.m. at the Neptune Aquatic Center.

Potential hires must have a combined run and swim time of under 17 minutes. Aspiring lifeguards should also have valid CPR and First Aid cards. Anyone who is hired will be properly trained by the lifeguard department.

“What this[ the job fair] does is this helps us out,” Mr. Anderson said. “So we can knock out as many [interviews] as we can before they take the test.”

