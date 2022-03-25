William F. Brown, a longtime resident of Sea Girt and a Korean War veteran, died March 23 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was 93. Born in Kearney, New Jersey, he attended Harrison High School, where he was an All-State soccer player.

Mr. Brown enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1948, and served in the Korean Conflict, rising to the rank of staff sergeant.. He later attended Fairleigh Dickinson University and Seton Hall University. He spent his career at PSE&G at the Maplewood lab where he was materials inspector.

A soccer enthusiast, Mr. Brown rooted for the Manchester United Football Club. He himself played into his 40s for various amateur clubs in the metro area, including Scots American Club in Kearney.

He and his family moved to Sea Girt in 1979. Upon retirement he became active in the community. His easy smile, friendly manner and readiness to lend a helping hand endeared him to many, who knew him as Bill. He was a Fire Police volunteer, directing traffic during emergency responses, a parishioner of St. Mark’s Church and an active member of the Holy Name Society. An avid cyclist, he rode his bike several miles every morning into his eighties, timing his excursions to be at Ray’s Café in Sea Girt when it opened at 7 a.m. to join a group of contemporaries for breakfast and lively conversation. He was also seen frequently about town walking his faithful dog Lucky.

Once a Marine, always a Marine, Bill joined fellow combat Marines with whom he served on a return to South Korea in April of 2005, where they visited battlefield memorials, including the one marking the Incheon Landing, and were welcomed and honored for their service by South Korean officials and ordinary citizens.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 48 years, Kathleen (née Nichols) Brown, daughters Elaine Brown, of Newtown PA, Dr. Linda Brown, of Phoenix AZ, son John Brown, of Bethlehem PA and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 @ New Bedford Road, Wall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, March 31st at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 215 Crescent Parkway, Sea Girt. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monmouth County Humane Society.

To send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome.com.