What should I know about the new safe passing law in New Jersey?

The New Jersey safe passing law went into effect on March 1. It requires drivers to provide at least four feet when passing vulnerable road users, like cyclists and joggers.

According to the New Jersey Bike and Walk Coalition, 2021 was the “deadliest” on state roadways in 30 years for the most vulnerable road users, people walking and biking.

The law joins the move over law and crosswalk stop law, which require motorists to move over or slow down for first responders and to stop for people crossing in crosswalks.

Local police departments have begun issuing advisories on the law and plans for enforcement.

In Avon-By-The-Sea, for example, Police Chief Christopher Garrity said that officers on duty will respond to observed violations of the law in the same way they enforce other traffic violations that they witness.

“It generally mimics the same principle as the slow down law enforcement that’s on the side of the road,” Chief Garrity said of the new law. “But this pertains to pedestrians and people that are walking in the street which basically requires operators of vehicles to use due caution by both slowing down and utilizing plenty of space when they’re passing pedestrians.”



The chief added that the new statute does not affect related laws on the books requiring pedestrians on foot and bicyclists to use sidewalks when available.

