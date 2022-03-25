POINT PLEASANT BEACH — As spring begins, the Point Pleasant Beach Shade Tree Commission will host a program titled “Landscaping with Natives for a Healthy Environment” on April 6 at 7 p.m.

The program is free and residents from neighboring towns are welcome. It will be held in borough hall, 416 New Jersey Ave.

The speaker is Karen Walzer, public outreach coordinator for the Barnegat Bay Partnership, a National Estuary Program working to protect and restore clean water and healthy habitat in the Barnegat Bay watershed.

Ms. Walzer’s presentation will inform residents of the greater watershed and how different species of plants they select will benefit their yards.

She will also be discussing how to landscape with native plants for a healthier and more resilient Jersey Shore yard, said Ann Lightburn, Shade Tree Commission chair.

