POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Tickets are now available for Point Beach Cares: Concert for Ukraine, set for Sunday, April 10, at Jenks Club at Jenkinson’s Pavillion, 300 Ocean Ave.

The concert, from 5 to 9 p.m. is to support humanitarian aid to Ukraine, all proceeds will be going to organizations helping provide food, shelter, and medical care to Ukrainian refugees.

The concert will feature popular Jersey Shore acts such as Ed Testa, Joe Bonanno and the Godsons, Steve Forbert, Green Secret, Bobby Bandiera and Friends, plus other special guests. Also featured is the Ukrainian Chorus of Dumka of New York, an increasingly well-known group after their February 28 cold open on Saturday Night Live singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

“We’re incredibly excited about this great lineup of well-known, New Jersey artists,” Mayor Paul Kanitra told The Ocean Star.

“Their generosity is going to really compound the amount of money we’ll be able to raise to help Ukrainian refugees,” he said. “The enthusiasm from our community is equally sky high and I can tell everyone is looking forward to showing the entire world just how much Point Pleasant Beach cares.”

Mayor Kanitra created the event with local musician Bobby Bandiera and producer Tom Parr following his return from a humanitarian trip in March to the Polish-Ukrainian border with a friend.

The mayor and Greg Johnson helped serve meals, bought and distributed essential items at refugee camps and offered transportation to Ukrainian citizens fleeing their war-stricken country.

