SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Students and staff at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School received a new buddy last week when Tito, a certified therapy dog, became the school’s newest staff member.



The five-year-old mutt is 25 percent Australian Cattle Dog, 25 percent Chihuahua, 12.5 percent Boxer and 12.5 percent Staffordshire Terrier. The remaining 25 percent is unknown, according to Tito’s owner Alexandra Stucy. Also, due to a surgery before his adoption, Tito only has three legs.

Ms. Stucy, a middle school science teacher at Spring Lake Heights Elementary, adopted Tito from Mississippi in May of 2018 and said he was very shy when she first got him.

“When I got him to New Jersey we kind of started socializing him, we brought him everywhere,” Ms. Stucy told The Coast Star. “It turned out that he was actually really good. We started training him… and he caught on so quickly that I thought maybe he could be good at becoming a therapy dog.”

Ms. Stucy brought Tito to a special trainer to prepare him for the therapy dog test, which Tito passed in June 2020. According to Ms. Stucy, the pandemic slowed the process of Tito’s certification.

Tito completed his training hours at various schools, and received his therapy dog license and certifications in June 2021.

“It was a long process, but definitely really rewarding,” Ms. Stucy said.

Tito’s first day of school at Spring Lake Heights Elementary was on March 16, and he has been quite the hit according to Ms. Stucy. He even has his own Instagram account called tito_the_tripod.

“I can’t walk down the hallway without somebody shouting his name, even if he’s not with me,” she said. “We’re definitely getting used to having a furry little friend in the classroom, but it’s not taking away from our learning at all.”

Ms. Stucy takes Tito around during lunch to students who staff believes would benefit from Tito’s company. When she is teaching, Tito just hangs out in the classroom. Ms. Stucy said that it’s relaxing for students just to see Tito in the room.

“It’s really exciting, it feels almost like ‘bring your child to work day,’” Ms. Stucy said. “I’m still getting used to it.”

The students aren’t the only ones loving Tito apparently. Ms. Stucy said that when the administration is looking for a staff member, they check her classroom to see if they’re playing with Tito.

“They [administration] have been really supportive, it’s great, it’s really awesome,” Ms. Stucy told The Coast Star. “Everybody is so excited to have Tito here.”

