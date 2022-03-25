BELMAR – The mayor and borough council have approved a resolution supporting the borough’s participation in “a regional shared service for emergency medical services”, during the Belmar council meeting on Tuesday, March 15.

In 2021, Belmar, along with several other coastal Monmouth County towns including Lake Como, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights and Sea Girt, formed an administrative team assigned with centering discussion around the prospect of “establishing a regional shared service staffed by full-time professional emergency medical staff”.

Belmar fire official Ryan Dullea elaborated on the talks of merging first aid squads during a workshop preceding the council meeting, saying of the endeavor that “it has been a joint working group between multiple neighboring municipalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all got together and we’re looking at current trends, our current environment with our EMS, where we’re going and where we see it going. Seeing trends within the communities towards volunteering, towards EMS as it stands, we need a decent working group between the towns to create a sustainable efficient emergency services operation.

“We sought a joint venture shared service agreement between municipalities as an effective cost sharing method in order to be able to provide this service,” he said.

The grant is a local efficiency grant for 250,000. In the new configuration, there will still be room for people to volunteer, a division.

Although Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights were initially in talks to become a part of the shared service negotiations, both towns are still up in the air regarding their participation, having presented no resolutions to move forward on the topic.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.