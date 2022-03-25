POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Antrim Elementary School drama club will present Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man Jr.” at 6:30 p.m. on March 31 and April 1.

The performances will take place in the Thomas Crawley Auditorium at G. Harold Antrim Elementary School at 401 Niblick Street, Point Pleasant Beach.

The drama club’s 24 students, from third- through eighth-grade, will dance the Shipoopi and revel in the excitement of the Wells Fargo Wagon coming to town when they perform, stated co-director Nancy Wagner.

The musical tells the story of charismatic con man Harold Hill, played by eighth-grader Blake Miles, who galvanizes a stodgy, entertainment-starved Iowa town at the turn of the 20th century.

Intending to fleece River City’s citizens with a false scheme to organize a boys’ band, Hill’s plans hit a sour note when he falls for Marian, the town librarian, played by another eighth-grader, Brielle Ewing.

Another 15 Antrim students will be supporting the cast in the roles of the stage crew and lighting/sound tech support, while 10 Antrim Art Club members have painted the backdrop and set pieces for the production.

