WALL TOWNSHIP — The Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore in Wall made another dream come true at Allaire Care on March 16.

The all-volunteer non-profit is sending Andrew Sirleaf, age 8, and his family to WrestleMania in Texas from April 2-3.

“He was born into a WWE household. My husband has been a fan since he was a kid. It was natural, but his love really started when he was hospitalized,” said Andrew’s mom April Sirleaf.

In 2018, when 3-year-old Howell resident Andrew was diagnosed with leukemia, his uncle George Sirleaf brought him some toys for his extended hospital stay. Among them were some professional wrestling figures of WWE stars.

“He didn’t go anywhere without a wrestling belt or action figure; it brought him so much comfort,” said Ms. Sirleaf.

Over the next four years, Andrew’s love for the sport carried him through an arduous treatment regimen and finally into remission. As fate could have it, one of his favorite wrestlers, Roman Reigns, announced he was battling leukemia in 2018, just two months after Andrew’s diagnosis.

“Roman was always someone that Andrew looked up to. It was such a strong connection that he had with him before he even knew that he too was battling leukemia,” said Ms. Sirleaf.

Andrew’s connection with Reigns rose to a new level when the Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore brought a video to the Dream Reveal Party. The video was Reigns inviting Andrew, his parents, and his 4-year-old brother Justice to WrestleMania 38.

“Andrew, what’s up buddy?” Reigns said in opening his 45-second message. “First of all, I just want to make sure you’re doing well. I heard you’re in the fight and wanted to check on you.

“Second of all, I wanted to break some news: We pulled some strings. I know you’re a true fan. I just wanted to make sure you can celebrate the biggest live event in the world — WrestleMania. So we went ahead and hooked you up with WrestleMania access tickets and some tickets to the actual show. I will be there in Dallas to acknowledge you.

“Have a good day, man, keep fighting the fight, and I’ll see you down the road.”

“Andrew is normally a very loud and vocal kid, especially when he is happy. I’ve never seen him in such a state of shock. His jaw just dropped. He was so excited and told everyone at school, and his teacher even played the video in class,” said Ms. Sirleaf.

Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore is a local chapter of a national nonprofit that grants dreams to children who are suffering from chronic or critical illnesses. They meet the second Wednesday evening of the month at Allaire Care, 1979 Highway 34 in Wall. For more information, visit their website at https://www.dreamsjerseyshore.com or call 833-373-2665.- ext. 373.

“Dream factory is amazing; they went above and beyond and made the reveal so special, not just for Andrew but the whole family. We went through so much the last three years, it’s so emotional because Andrew really did win and is cancer-free,” said Ms. Sirleaf.

