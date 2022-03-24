WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education Tuesday approved a tentative 2022-2023 budget for submission to the County Superintendent of Schools.

The budget was presented by Superintendent Tracy Handerhan.

“Tonight, I ask the board to approve the submission of the tentative budget for the 2022 to 2023 school year to the department of education by March 28,” she said.

“I want to stress that the budget is tentative, and as such, there are still some revisions that will occur between today and the official budget hearing on April 26,” the superintendent said.

Ms. Handerhan added that an April 12 budget workshop will focus on staffing operations and capital projects.”

The 2022 to 2023 tentative operating budget is $ 82,200,000 with $70,521,283 being raised in taxes.

The proposed budget comes with an increase to the Operating Budget tax levy of 2 percent and will not exceed the allowable 2 percent tax levy.

The district’s operating budget for the current academic year [2021 to 2022] is $79 million.

According to school business administrator Brian Smyth, last year’s quarterly increase on school tax bills was $21.89, and the annual increase would be $87.56 on the average assessed home of $481,500. These costs increased the operating tax budget levy within the allowable 2 percent state limit.

In addition to the tentative operating budget, grants and entitlements for the next school year will total $ 1,230,000 and debt repayment of $2,858,281. The district will raise $2,129,824 of the debt repayment through taxes.

